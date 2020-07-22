Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 60.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.02% to Rs 2948.52 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto declined 60.92% to Rs 395.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1012.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.02% to Rs 2948.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7565.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2948.527565.019.3615.71612.931525.41549.141465.27395.511012.17

