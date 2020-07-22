Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 60.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 43.75% in the June 2020 quarter
Bajaj Auto Q3 net up 8 pc at Rs 1,322 cr
Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 3.87% in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Auto standalone net profit rises 0.36% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 61.02% to Rs 2948.52 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto declined 60.92% to Rs 395.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1012.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.02% to Rs 2948.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7565.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2948.527565.01 -61 OPM %9.3615.71 -PBDT612.931525.41 -60 PBT549.141465.27 -63 NP395.511012.17 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU