Business Standard

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 60.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.02% to Rs 2948.52 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto declined 60.92% to Rs 395.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1012.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.02% to Rs 2948.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7565.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2948.527565.01 -61 OPM %9.3615.71 -PBDT612.931525.41 -60 PBT549.141465.27 -63 NP395.511012.17 -61

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 12:16 IST

