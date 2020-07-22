JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty trade almost flat; metal stocks in demand

Board of Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) recommends interim dividend on partly paid-up share
Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 1279.28 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 9.61% to Rs 56.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 1279.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1423.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1279.281423.22 -10 OPM %14.7711.43 -PBDT162.92146.48 11 PBT82.8477.70 7 NP56.1151.19 10

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 10:45 IST

