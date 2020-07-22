Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 1279.28 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 9.61% to Rs 56.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 1279.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1423.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1279.281423.2214.7711.43162.92146.4882.8477.7056.1151.19

