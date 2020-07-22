Hindustan Copper reports consolidated net loss of Rs 514.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.71% to Rs 146.84 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Copper reported to Rs 514.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.71% to Rs 146.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 454.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 569.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 145.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.20% to Rs 831.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1816.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

