ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 189.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 189.05% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.6415.5240.9216.888.113.637.633.226.072.10

