ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 189.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 15.64 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 189.05% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.6415.52 1 OPM %40.9216.88 -PBDT8.113.63 123 PBT7.633.22 137 NP6.072.10 189
