Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 141.07 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 188.89% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 141.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales141.07142.49 -1 OPM %0.780.44 -PBDT1.100.65 69 PBT0.770.26 196 NP0.520.18 189

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 17:57 IST

