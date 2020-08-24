Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 141.07 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 188.89% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 141.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.141.07142.490.780.441.100.650.770.260.520.18

