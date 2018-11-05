JUST IN
ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit rises 18.80% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 16.59% to Rs 13.83 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 18.80% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 16.59% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales13.8316.58 -17 OPM %41.2932.03 -PBDT6.665.86 14 PBT6.325.47 16 NP4.363.67 19

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:56 IST

