ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit rises 18.80% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Reliance Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1141.00 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 89.54% in the September 2018 quarter
Adani Transmission consolidated net profit rises 42.75% in the September 2018 quarter
H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 156.02% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.59% to Rs 13.83 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 18.80% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 16.59% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales13.8316.58 -17 OPM %41.2932.03 -PBDT6.665.86 14 PBT6.325.47 16 NP4.363.67 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU