Ind-Agiv Commerce reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ind-Agiv Commerce consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2018 quarter
Most ind associations want govt to pursue defensive approach in FTA negotiations: Prabhu
Ind-Ra maintains stable outlook for auto sector for rest of FY19
Traders' body to hold meet on draft e-commerce policy on Aug 8
Ind-Ra: India's Auto Sales Continued Strong Growth in April 2018
-
Sales rise 480.00% to Rs 2.90 croreNet profit of Ind-Agiv Commerce reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 480.00% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2.900.50 480 OPM %7.24-14.00 -PBDT0.05-0.09 LP PBT0.01-0.13 LP NP0.01-0.13 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU