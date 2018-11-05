India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 33.75% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
REIL Electricals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Nippon Steel says solid demand mutes impact of U.S. duties
Reliance Nippon Life bags mandate to manage ESIC funds
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management standalone net profit rises 10.35% in the September 2018 quarter
ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel chosen as final bidders for India's Essar Steel
-
Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 141.19 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 33.75% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 141.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 117.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales141.19117.48 20 OPM %14.7415.10 -PBDT23.7120.19 17 PBT21.6918.71 16 NP14.9411.17 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU