JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Strides Pharma jumps after Bangalore facility clears USFDA inspection
Business Standard

India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 33.75% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 141.19 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 33.75% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 141.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 117.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales141.19117.48 20 OPM %14.7415.10 -PBDT23.7120.19 17 PBT21.6918.71 16 NP14.9411.17 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements