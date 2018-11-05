JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Strides Pharma jumps after Bangalore facility clears USFDA inspection
Business Standard

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.42% to Rs 9.62 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 27.42% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales9.627.55 27 OPM %4.264.90 -PBDT0.260.25 4 PBT0.060.04 50 NP0.060.04 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements