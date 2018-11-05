Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings standalone net profit rises 20.06% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.70% to Rs 4.56 croreNet profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 20.06% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 61.70% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales4.562.82 62 OPM %53.7330.85 -PBDT6.894.57 51 PBT6.233.94 58 NP4.313.59 20
