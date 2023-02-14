JUST IN
Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 219.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 231.78% to Rs 125.38 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 219.75% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 231.78% to Rs 125.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales125.3837.79 232 OPM %7.584.31 -PBDT11.541.91 504 PBT10.861.32 723 NP2.590.81 220

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

