Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 219.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 231.78% to Rs 125.38 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment rose 219.75% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 231.78% to Rs 125.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales125.3837.79 232 OPM %7.584.31 -PBDT11.541.91 504 PBT10.861.32 723 NP2.590.81 220
