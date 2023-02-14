Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 219.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 231.78% to Rs 125.38 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 219.75% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 231.78% to Rs 125.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.125.3837.797.584.3111.541.9110.861.322.590.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)