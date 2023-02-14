Peninsula Land consolidated net profit rises 204.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.41% to Rs 248.80 crore

Net profit of Peninsula Land rose 204.84% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 117.41% to Rs 248.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.248.80114.447.2524.9712.618.2611.917.5910.703.51

