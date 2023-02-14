JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Peninsula Land consolidated net profit rises 204.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 117.41% to Rs 248.80 crore

Net profit of Peninsula Land rose 204.84% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 117.41% to Rs 248.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.80114.44 117 OPM %7.2524.97 -PBDT12.618.26 53 PBT11.917.59 57 NP10.703.51 205

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU