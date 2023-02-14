SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit declines 51.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 106.57 croreNet profit of SPV Global Trading declined 51.06% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 106.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales106.57140.14 -24 OPM %6.883.16 -PBDT4.8715.97 -70 PBT3.1714.29 -78 NP2.765.64 -51
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
