SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit declines 51.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 106.57 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading declined 51.06% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 106.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.106.57140.146.883.164.8715.973.1714.292.765.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)