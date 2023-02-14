Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 134.81% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 710.30% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 134.81% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 710.30% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.371.65 710 OPM %13.24-56.97 -PBDT10.120.06 16767 PBT9.710 0 NP9.043.85 135

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

