Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 134.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 710.30% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 134.81% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 710.30% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.371.6513.24-56.9710.120.069.7109.043.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)