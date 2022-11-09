JUST IN
Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 48.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.28% to Rs 491.83 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 48.21% to Rs 33.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.28% to Rs 491.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 360.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales491.83360.90 36 OPM %9.169.60 -PBDT48.8733.61 45 PBT44.9029.83 51 NP33.9722.92 48

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:07 IST

