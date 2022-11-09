Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 48.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.28% to Rs 491.83 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 48.21% to Rs 33.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.28% to Rs 491.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 360.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.491.83360.909.169.6048.8733.6144.9029.8333.9722.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)