Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 210.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 210.62% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 145.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

