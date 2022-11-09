JUST IN
Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 210.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 145.78 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 210.62% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 145.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales145.78119.15 22 OPM %18.539.59 -PBDT25.2411.18 126 PBT21.707.58 186 NP14.634.71 211

