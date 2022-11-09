Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 73.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.36% to Rs 339.69 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 73.93% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.36% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 421.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.339.69421.2610.5826.4834.21111.6524.68102.7318.5070.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)