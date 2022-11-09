Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 73.93% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 19.36% to Rs 339.69 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 73.93% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.36% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 421.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales339.69421.26 -19 OPM %10.5826.48 -PBDT34.21111.65 -69 PBT24.68102.73 -76 NP18.5070.95 -74

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:07 IST

