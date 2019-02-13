Action Construction Equipments standalone net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 362.64 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipments declined 9.38% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 362.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 279.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales362.64279.07 30 OPM %7.169.70 -PBDT24.7525.44 -3 PBT21.7922.40 -3 NP14.8716.41 -9

February 13 2019

