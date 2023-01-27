Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, LTIMindtree, DLF in focus

Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in Q3 FY22. Total revenue from operations increased by 22.5% YoY to Rs 88,488.59 crore during the quarter. EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 9,853 crore, up 33.2% YoY.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drug major's consolidated net profit jumped 76.52% to Rs 1,247.1 crore on 27.26% rise in revenues to Rs 6,770 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22. Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 1,634.6 crore in the quarter, up 68.36% from Rs 970.9 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their onpremises core systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.

DLF: DLF reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 517.94 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 379.49 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 1,559.66 crore from Rs 1,686.92 crore.

Blue Dart Express: Blue Dart Express reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.70 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 123.4 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1337.1 crore from Rs 1254.8 crore.

SJVN: The company has sold its entire stake in the Bhutanese Joint Venture Company i.e, Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited (KHEL) as per the directions received from the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Consideration received from such sale / disposal is Rs 354.71 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)