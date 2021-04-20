Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

-
Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem (MPL), on 19 April 2021.MPL is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 19 April 2021 and it is yet to commence its business operations.
It was incorporated with the object to set up various feedstock (coal, petcoke, coke, limestone, salts, sand, tar, oil, LPG, LNG, ethane, LPG, green fuels etc.) based refinery, petrochemical and chemical plants in a phased manner in India and to undertake all such activities associated with land acquisition, design & engineering, procurement, construction, power & infrastructure management, sale & marketing, trading, O&M, security management and other related undertakings.
Adani Enterprises' consolidated net profit skid 11.1% to Rs 286.60 crore on 6.1% rise in net sales to Rs 11,620.45 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.
Shares of Adani Enterprises rose 0.67% to Rs 1,143.90. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,125.05 to Rs 1,177.60 today.
