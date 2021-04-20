Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, LCC Infotech Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and KDDL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2021.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 48.6 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 831 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd tumbled 9.83% to Rs 2.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4100 shares in the past one month.

LCC Infotech Ltd crashed 9.68% to Rs 2.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56182 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd pared 8.31% to Rs 17.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1344 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd fell 7.78% to Rs 379.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2720 shares in the past one month.

