Volumes jump at Symphony Ltd counter

Symphony Ltd witnessed volume of 11.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47841 shares

Wockhardt Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 April 2021.

Symphony Ltd witnessed volume of 11.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47841 shares. The stock increased 8.41% to Rs.1,237.40. Volumes stood at 30942 shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd notched up volume of 103.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.97% to Rs.521.60. Volumes stood at 9.22 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 189.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.11% to Rs.488.70. Volumes stood at 13.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 14.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.41% to Rs.229.90. Volumes stood at 11.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87446 shares. The stock increased 9.19% to Rs.3,925.85. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)