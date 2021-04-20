Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 144.28 points or 0.54% at 26641.41 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.89%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.81%),TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.81%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 1.71%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.53%), Mindtree Ltd (down 1.48%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.38%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.25%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 0.62%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (up 13.9%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5.37%), and Aptech Ltd (up 5.36%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.07 or 0.09% at 47992.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.8 points or 0.12% at 14377.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 219.31 points or 1.06% at 20893.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 74.31 points or 1.1% at 6834.69.

On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

