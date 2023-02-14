Adani Enterprises jumps on turnaround Q3 performance

Adani Enterprises surged 3.88% to Rs 1,784.20 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 820.06 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 11.63 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 41.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 26,612.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Total income surged 42% to Rs 26,950.83 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 18,963.40 crore recorded in Q3 FY22, on account of strong performance by ANIL Ecosystem, Airports and IRM business.

The company reported profit before tax of Rs 779.65 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 84.37 crore reported in the same period last year.

EBIDTA soared 101% to 1,968 crore supported by increase in volume of ANIL Ecosystem and IRM business.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 20.3 million passengers (up 40% YoY), 142,000 air traffic movements and 1.8 lakh metric tonnes (MT) cargo.

With respect to the roads business, the company received provisional COD for 3rd Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) road project at Mancherial, Repallewada. The firm received appointment date for Ganga Expressway and Kagal Satara Project. Construction activities started in all HAM and BOT projects.

In the Data Center segment, Chennai project overall completion for 33 MW was 41% (17 MW operational), 23% of overall project completed in Noida, 22% of overall project completed in Hyderabad and 9% of overall project completed at Powai in Mumbai.

In the Supply Chain Ecosystem business, module line operational for 2.0 GW plant; cell line expected COD by March 23; existing 1.5 GW capacity plant under upgradation to 2.0 GW with topcon cell technology: module - March 23 and cell - June 23; with this total cell and module capacity will be 4.0 GW. Volume increased by 63% to 430 MW. Nacelle Facility operational and commercial assemblies shall start from Q1 FY24. Blade manufacturing facility shall be completed by Q1 FY24.

In the Mining Services segment, total mining portfolio of 11 mines in 3 states with peak capacity of 110+ million metric tonne (MMT) and operational capacity of 51 MMT. Mining services production stood at 6.2 MMT.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, AEL's exceptional resilience and capacity to build highly profitable core sector business indicate how our strategy of harnessing the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies is creating consistent long-term value for all our stakeholders. Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation. The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)