Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 52.16 points or 1.91% at 2673.32 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 8.91%), Adani Power Ltd (down 5%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 4.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 3.97%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.21%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.37%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.67%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.65%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 4.09%), Nava Ltd (up 0.75%), and CESC Ltd (up 0.54%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 549 or 0.91% at 60980.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 134.15 points or 0.75% at 17905.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 134.23 points or 0.48% at 27797.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.12 points or 0.49% at 8763.57.

On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2144 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

