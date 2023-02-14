Volumes soar at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Phoenix Mills Ltd clocked volume of 17.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 February 2023.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 14.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.78% to Rs.690.60. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd saw volume of 303.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.71% to Rs.55.70. Volumes stood at 74.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 45.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.51% to Rs.429.00. Volumes stood at 49.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd registered volume of 4.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.53% to Rs.346.20. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:30 IST

