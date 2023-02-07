Adani Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd spiked 14.14% to Rs 1794.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 305.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19579 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd surged 9.58% to Rs 611.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd rose 8.10% to Rs 285.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52115 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 6.73% to Rs 333.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17217 shares in the past one month.

