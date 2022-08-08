Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Anik Industries Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2022.

Compucom Software Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 25.25 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 95665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24400 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 35.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3551 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd soared 16.69% to Rs 87.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6431 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd added 13.88% to Rs 74.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2588 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd rose 12.94% to Rs 209. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27683 shares in the past one month.

