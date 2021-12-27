KPIT Tech jumps 21% in five days

KPIT Technologies rose 3.27% to Rs 556.55, extending gains for the fifth day in a row.

The stock has added 21.89% in five consecutive sessions.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 366.29% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.90% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 72.95. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 501.68, 505.37 and 492.79, respectively.

KPIT Technologies is a technological company focused on automobile engineering and mobility solutions. The company offers technology solutions to automobile OEMs under different practices such as power trains (conventional and electrical), connectivity, autonomous (vision and control systems) and diagnostics.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 133.42% to Rs 65.10 crore on 21.71% rise in net sales to Rs 590.87 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

