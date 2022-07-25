Adani Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2546, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.85% jump in NIFTY and a 4.43% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2546, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 16592.65. The Sensex is at 55626.54, down 0.79%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 16.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5094.1, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2545.05, up 1.73% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 81.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.85% jump in NIFTY and a 4.43% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 395.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

