United Breweries Ltd soars 0.03%, up for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1686.3, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1686.3, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 16595.15. The Sensex is at 55643.94, down 0.76%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 12.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42502.75, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1687.65, down 0.06% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 17.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 122.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)