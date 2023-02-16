Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.18%

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4936.15, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.13% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4936.15, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 18056.45. The Sensex is at 61418.19, up 0.23%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 24.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30934.35, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4946.75, up 2.21% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 26.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.13% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 49.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)