Adani Enterprises raises Rs 100-cr through NCDs

Adani Enterprises said that it has raised Rs 100 crore by allotment of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on 27 September 2022.

The company alloted 1,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures (MLD) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs 100 crore on private placement basis.

The company added that these debentures will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses. The next generation of its strategic business investments is centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, roads, data center and water infrastructure.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 72.9% to Rs 469.46 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 271.46 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 40,844.25 crore, surged 224.7% from Rs 12,578.77 crore reported in the same period last year.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were up 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 3,577 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)