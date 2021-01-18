Board of L&T Finance Holdings approves rights issue price of Rs 65 per share

At meeting held on 18 January 2021

The Board of L&T Finance Holdings at its meeting held on 18 January 2021 has approved the terms of the proposed rights issue as under:

a. Instrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs10 each

b. Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 46,13,25,021 fully paid-up Equity Shares each for amount aggregating to Rs 2,998.61 Crore

c. Rights Issue Price: Rs 65 per fully paid-up Equity Share [including a premium of Rs 55 per Equity Share]

d. Record date: 22 January 2021 for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue (Eligible Equity Shareholders)

e. Rights Issue period:

1. Rights Issue Opening Date: 1 February 2021;

2. Rights Issue Closing Date: 15 February 2021.

f. Outstanding Equity Shares:



1. prior to the Rights Issue: 200,81,20,683 Equity Shares;2. post Rights Issue#: 246,94,45,704 Equity Shares.#assuming full subscription

g. Rights entitlement ratio: 17:74 (17 Equity Shares for every 74 shares fully paid-up Equity Share held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the record date). If the shareholding of any of the Eligible Equity Shareholder is 5 or more, such shareholders will be entitled to at least 1 Equity Share. For example, if an Eligible Equity Shareholder holds 5 Equity Shares, such Equity Shareholder will be entitled to 1 (one) Equity Share and will also be given a preferential consideration for the allotment of one additional Equity Share if such Eligible Equity Shareholder has applied for additional Equity Shares, over and above his/her Rights Entitlements, subject to availability of Equity Shares in the Rights Issue post allocation towards rights entitlements applied for

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)