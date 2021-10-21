BHEL commissions third unit of Baira Siul Hydro Power Station

-
After renovation and modernizationBharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has successfully completed R&M (Renovation & Modernization) and commissioned the third and final unit of the 3x60 MW Baira Siul Hydro Power Station located in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The first and second units of the station have already been renovated and commissioned in December 2019 and October 2020 respectively. BHEL had won the order for R&M of the three units of Baira Siul Hydro Power Station amidst stiff competitive bidding.
