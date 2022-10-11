JUST IN
Adani Green announces incorporation of two renewable energy subsidiaries

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four, wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green, has incorporated 2 (Two) new subsidiaries - Adani Renewable Energy Forty Four and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight.

The main objective of the New Subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 18:42 IST

