JSW Steel joints United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative

JSW Steel announced today that it has joined as the newest participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative - the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

JSW Steel has joined this global network of thousands of companies committed to taking responsible business action to pave the way for a sustainable world; and is the 5th Indian company in the 'Industrial Mining and Manufacturing' category to join the UN Global Compact Initiative.

The UN Global Compact encourage companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN's Ten Principles.

It also commits companies to take actions to advance broader social benefits, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)