Cipla's Indore OSD plant joins World Economic Forum's Lighthouse Network

Cipla announced that its Indore Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) plant has been designated by the World Economic Forum as an 'Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse'.

This is the first Cipla facility to receive the coveted recognition. The organisation is amongst the first pharmaceutical companies in India & Asia and one of the few generic pharmaceutical companies in the world to be part of the Global Lighthouse Network.

The Global Lighthouse Network is an exclusive community of manufacturing leaders from across sectors who depict an accelerated adoption of 4IR technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models for resilience, growth and sustainability.

