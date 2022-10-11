JUST IN
NMDC receives MCA approval for scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

NMDC announced that it has received Ministry of Corporate Affairs order dated 06 October 2022 sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement between NMDC (Demerged Company) and NMDC Steel (Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors (the Scheme).

The Company is in the process of complying with the requirements as envisaged in the MCA Order and the observation letters received from BSE, National Stoc k Exchange of India and the Calcutta Stock Exchange.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 17:55 IST

