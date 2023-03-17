Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third consecutive session

-
Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 816.25, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% slide in NIFTY and a 8.87% slide in the Nifty Auto index.
Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 816.25, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17003.6. The Sensex is at 57589.75, down 0.08%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 36.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22621.35, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.
