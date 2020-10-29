Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 5%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 14.18% over last one month compared to 3.96% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.39% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 815.5. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.09% to quote at 1717.68. The index is up 3.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 0.62% and CESC Ltd added 0.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 13.34 % over last one year compared to the 1.03% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 14.18% over last one month compared to 3.96% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30805 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 815.5 on 29 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 83.5 on 08 Nov 2019.

