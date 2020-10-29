Wipro to acquire Encore Theme Technologies

-
ALSO READ
Wipro signs definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme
Wipro selects Google Cloud for its enterprise-wide SAP applications and workloads
Wipro partners with CloudKnox Security to secure hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure
Wipro to launch 5G edge services solutions suite
Wipro launches new version of its NetOxygen loan origination solution platform
-
Wipro announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies, a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services.
Over the past decade, Encore Theme - headquartered in Chennai, India - has focused exclusively on implementing a broad suite of Trade Finance solutions, developed by Finastra, one of the world's largest fintechs, to financial institutions across the Middle East, Africa, India and Asia Pacific. They have successfully delivered more than 75 large scale Finastra Trade Finance projects for banks across these regions.
Financial institutions are all looking to modernize their trade platforms and focus on the end-to-end digitalization of commercial routines. Trade Finance is a strong revenue generation stream with a high cost base structure, where technology will play a big part in driving future growth. Wipro, a global strategic partner of Finastra, and Encore Theme will together enable this modernization for financial institutions.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the quarter ending 31 December 2020.
Encore Theme is a global banking and financial software solution provider of Finastra Products. It is the fastest growing partner of Finastra across Middle East, Africa, India and Asia Pacific. It is also one of the largest Finastra partners for Trade Finance.
The announcement was after market hours yesterday, 28 October 2020. Shares of Wipro rose 0.43% to settle at Rs 335.60 yesterday.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU