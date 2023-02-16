Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 4.99%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.06%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 69.92% over last one month compared to 27.38% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 651.75. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.06% to quote at 2693.95. The index is down 27.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 4.97% and Nava Ltd added 3.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 17.24 % over last one year compared to the 6.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 69.92% over last one month compared to 27.38% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 52917 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 620.75 on 15 Feb 2023.

