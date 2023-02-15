Kitex Garments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

EKI Energy Services Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd and Uflex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2023.

Kitex Garments Ltd lost 12.57% to Rs 154.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5823 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 632. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45302 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd crashed 8.38% to Rs 659.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5287 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd pared 7.67% to Rs 342.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11659 shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd dropped 5.35% to Rs 483.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4480 shares in the past one month.

