Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from April 2021

The car major on Monday announced that it will hike vehicle prices from April 2021 due to increase in various input costs.

In an exchange filing, Maruti Suzuki said, "Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021."

The car major added that price increase shall vary for different models.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 0.12% lower at Rs 7103.20 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India is India's biggest car maker in terms of market share. The automobile maker posted a 25.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,996.70 crore on 13.2% rise in net sales to Rs 22,241.10 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

