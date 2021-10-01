Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 1.29%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 7.72% over last one month compared to 8.1% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.29% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 1.29% today to trade at Rs 1162. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.43% to quote at 3212.47. The index is up 8.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd increased 0.95% and NTPC Ltd added 0.53% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 93.15 % over last one year compared to the 51.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 7.72% over last one month compared to 8.1% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2565 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38976 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1394 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 627.2 on 25 Sep 2020.

