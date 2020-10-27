Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 3.91%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 13% over last one month compared to 5.18% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 7.23% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 3.91% today to trade at Rs 732.1. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.75% to quote at 1696.14. The index is up 5.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Ltd increased 2.1% and ABB India Ltd added 1.41% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 13.72 % over last one year compared to the 2.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 13% over last one month compared to 5.18% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 7.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12680 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 772.3 on 05 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 83.5 on 08 Nov 2019.

