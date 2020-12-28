Adani International Container Terminal receives strong response for its maiden USD bond issuance

-
ALSO READ
HDFC, Canara Bank, DLF in focus
RBI Announces Rate Of Interest On Government Of India Floating Rate Bonds 2024 At 3.36%
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via debt issue
NTPC to raise Rs 4000 cr via private placement of non-convertible bonds
L&T Finance Holdings to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 200 cr
-
Adani International Container Terminal (AICTPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Terminal Investment, settled its first USD 300 million public USD bond issuance on 21 December 2020.
The issue witnessed large participation from marquee real money investors with interests coming from around 220 accounts leading to approx. 10 times oversubscription. The issue of ~10 Years was priced at par to yield 3.00% which is also the lowest coupon achieved by any corporate Indian issuer in the last 5 years
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU