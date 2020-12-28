Adani International Container Terminal receives strong response for its maiden USD bond issuance

Adani International Container Terminal (AICTPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Terminal Investment, settled its first USD 300 million public USD bond issuance on 21 December 2020.

The issue witnessed large participation from marquee real money investors with interests coming from around 220 accounts leading to approx. 10 times oversubscription. The issue of ~10 Years was priced at par to yield 3.00% which is also the lowest coupon achieved by any corporate Indian issuer in the last 5 years

