Adani Ports announces incorporation of Adani Agri Logistics (Sandila)

On 18 November 2022

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that Adani Agri Logistics (AALL), step down subsidiary of the Company has incorporated a WOS namely Adani Agri Logistics (Sandila) on 18 November 2022.

The new company will develop and operate state-of-the-art silo complex at Sandila, Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 13:16 IST

