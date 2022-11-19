Adani Ports announces incorporation of Adani Agri Logistics (Sandila)

-
On 18 November 2022Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that Adani Agri Logistics (AALL), step down subsidiary of the Company has incorporated a WOS namely Adani Agri Logistics (Sandila) on 18 November 2022.
The new company will develop and operate state-of-the-art silo complex at Sandila, Uttar Pradesh.
