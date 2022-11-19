KDDL acquires balance stake in Swiss watch component maker - Pylania

Consequently, Pylania SA has become 100% subsidiary of the Company (directly and indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kamla International Holdings SA).
By virtue of the present acquisition, the holding of the Company in Estima AG has increased from 95.50 % to 100 %
