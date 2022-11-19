KDDL acquires balance stake in Swiss watch component maker - Pylania

KDDL announced that Kamla International Holdings SA(KIH), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has acquired 3,000 equity shares (15%) of Pylania, SA (a subsidiary of KDDL) from its existing shareholder, which resulted in increase of KIH equity shareholding from 47.5% to 62.5%.

Consequently, Pylania SA has become 100% subsidiary of the Company (directly and indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kamla International Holdings SA).

By virtue of the present acquisition, the holding of the Company in Estima AG has increased from 95.50 % to 100 %

